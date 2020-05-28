The smile on the faces of little one’s at the Fuzzy Wuzzy International School said it all when Paradise Foods Limited visited them with gifts and bouncy castle for fun and games.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its measures have since taken away the fun and games aspect of life! And for many little children it’s something they’ve missed.

“We are happy to come here, still taking in precautionary measures on COVID-19, said,” Paradise Foods Promotions Manager Nicola Ani.

She added, “We’ve brought our hand sanitisers and we are allowing only eight kids at a time jump in the two bouncy castles we’ve brought with us to the school” she adds.

The company said, it’s had to cancel many of its community outreach programs earlier this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

It’s looking to that more visits to other schools and communities once the SOE is lifted, bearing in mind the important measures of health.

“We are passionate and we are willing to support small business such as this school and others we’ve reached out to in the communities”.

The school’s Principal was overwhelmed by the gesture, only notified yesterday of the visit.

“I was thinking they have a hundred and one places to go so when they drive in here with that bouncy castle I do appreciate the gesture”.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby