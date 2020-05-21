All Hospitalized cases of respiratory illness including pneumonia and Severe acute respiratory infection will be tested for COVID-19.

The latest SOE Order 37 from Controller David Manning as the chase continues to establish where PNG is in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means a person can now be tested without travel history or had been in contact with the positive case, this has been the criteria since February.

The new testing criteria will require any patient coming in with a respiratory illness to be tested within 24 hours of being admitted but also states each PHA will only be given a minimum of 5 patients to be tested each week.

EMTV News has reached out to the Deputy Controller, Dr. Paison Dakulala for clarification on the order and is yet to receive a response.