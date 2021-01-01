Resilience no longer an aspiration, but a necessity

Share the News











"Resilience is a regional priority. Our resilience is no longer an aspiration, it is a necessity."

These were the words of Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna to Pacific Youth at the 2021 Pacific Resilience Meeting Youth Forum, held recently.

Puna in highlighting the region’s challenges told the youth they are tasked with the responsibility of addressing these challenges head-on.

“Our region is faced with a range of challenges that will define the very essence of our future. These include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the economic and socio-economic challenges it has presented; and the ongoing climate crisis we face on a daily basis,” said Puna.

“Your voice is instrumental to the decisions we make and the policies we develop today because it is your future, your livelihoods, and the security of your well-being and that of our future generations, that is at stake,” he added.

Puna reminded youth they should not underestimate the impact, significance, and value of their collective efforts to mobilize and advocate for resilience and climate action at all levels – national, regional, and global.



The underlying theme of the 2021 Pacific Resilience Meeting was "resilience begins at home and it should build on our distinct culture and traditions."










