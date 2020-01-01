Reports Highlight Increase in Application of Legal Aid

Share the News











Annual Reports from the Public Solicitors’ Office have pointed out challenges faced by the office from 2017 to 2019 and among those challenges is the increase in the applications for legal aid across the country.

It made particular mention of legal aid application for land matters which the public solicitor’s office has been providing legal aid services for, since 2018.

It also highlighted the challenges and struggles people are confronted with concerning their land and its resources against foreign companies.

The office of the public solicitor was established under the constitution to provide legal aid, advice and assistance to those in need.

And it is a constitutional requirement that they provide an annual report to the governor general on the operations of the office.

Public Solicitor Leslie Mamu presented the annual reports for the years, 2017, 2018 and 2019 to the Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae yesterday.

The annual report highlights the functions and activities of the public solicitor’s office and recommendations for improvements of its services.