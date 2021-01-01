28.7 C
Remote school in Central province needs more school infrastructures

by EMTV Online127
By Suli Suli

Gemo primary school in the Rigo district is in need of more classrooms and teachers’ houses.

The school currently has 5 teachers and 131 students. And the shortage of classrooms and staff houses is a concern for the school.

Head Teacher Kilagi Golu said since the school establishment in the late eighties, it has not seen any improvement.

With the lack of staff housing and classrooms, Teachers who are posted to the school are reluctant to take up these teaching positions.

The lack of commitment shown by some teachers have also resulted in a number of students withdrawing from studies. But Golu said this year, the students who have withdrew have return as his team had been working hard to earn the trust of parents and the community.

“The school have been receiving support from the Rigo District Development Authority but is not enough,” said Golu.

Apart from housing and classroom issues, the school also needs teaching materials such as textbooks.

According Golu “the current textbooks they use are out-dated.”

