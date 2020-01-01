Remote Marawaka Coffee Growers Find Good Market

Rural Marawaka in the Eastern Highlands Province grows some of the best organic coffee in Eastern Highlands Province. It has now found a new viable market to supply green coffee beans.

Rumbia Coffee Export Limited, owned by the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government, a revenue arm of Nokondi Investment, has started buying coffee at K4.00 per kilo a K1.20 hike from the usual price of K2.80.

The Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu visited Marawaka Station to inform Coffee growers of the price change.

He said EHPG would assist in creating intensive coffee activities in Marawaka, and many parts in the Eastern Highlands, and also subsidize air freight through Mission Aviation Fellowship airline.

Governor Numu also announced a K200, 000 support to Marawaka Day High School in the hope the school will improve its standards and increase its level each year.