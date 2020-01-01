Police Commissioner and SOE Controller David Manning have urged citizens to continue strict COVID-19 health protocols as global statistics reach 12 million confirmed cases with over 500,000 deaths in over three months.

Manning said in the Western Pacific region there have been 2,009 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours with a total of 236,000 cases since the pandemic with five new cases in Fiji.

“Papua and West Papua in neighboring Indonesia have reported 33 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 2,340 and deaths at 24.

He said these are disturbing statistics and reminds us again to remain vigilant and to strictly observe the rules of keeping safe distancing, avoid crowded places, cough into the arm, and to wash hands regularly.

Controller Manning adding that PNG has 11 cases with no new cases and all are recovering well with contact tracing continuing.