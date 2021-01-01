Rellie Kaputin qualifies for first Olympic

Share the News











Long Jumper Rellie Kaputin has become the newest member of Team PNG for the Tokyo Olympics.

World Athletics confirmed this morning that Kaputin has been awarded the Papua New Guinea universality place in athletics for the Tokyo Olympics.

Kaputin’s recent season best jump of 6.42m recorded last weekend in Townsville moved her up the ranking which has now qualified her for the Games.

“I am still processing it,” Kaputin said in a message.

“When I got the news this morning I can’t stop my tears,” she added.

She has been training with her Coach Philip Newton since last year in Kingscliff.

Earlier this month her chances for qualifying were slim. It was until her recent jump of 6.42m moved her up the World Ranking in Long Jump.

Kaputin is now the eighth and final athlete on Team PNG.

She joins boxer John Ume, Rose Lee Numa and Teariki Numa (Sailing) Judith Meauri and Ryan Maskelyne (Swimming) and Weightlifters Dika Toua and Morea Baru.