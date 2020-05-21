Joanne Schulz, the person recovering from COVID-19 in East New Britain province says she is still waiting for her results to be made available to her by the office of the State of Emergency Controller.

Miss Schulz says since being put into isolation, she hasn’t received results of her tests to verify is she has really contracted the virus or not.

Miss Schulz told EMTV News that she is disappointed in how her case was handled.

On Tuesday this week, Joanne agreed to tell her story on what she claimed as an unjust act demonstrated by the PNG government and the office of the SOE controller.

While she appeared calm from the outside, but from within she says she is still trying to pull herself together after what she went through in isolation.

Joanne has become a center of attention, not only in East New Britain province but the entire country.

After the PNG government labeled her as the first Papua New Guinean national to contract the virus.

But what’s disappointing for her has been how her case was handled from the start until the day she was discharged from isolation.

Joanne’s case is one that hasn’t been taken lightly.

The announcement of her health condition comes just as the province was about to uplift the 14-day lockdown.

The announcement forced the province including the entire LLG she lived in to go into a total lockdown for another 21 days.

She says her experiences must be taken as a lesson to be learned from so that any pandemic happening in the future must be handled with care.

While she has recovered from the virus, she says she is yet to recover from the depressions she was forced into.

By Edwin Fidelis, EMTV News, Kokopo.