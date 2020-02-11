Recall of Passengers

As parliament resumed, the National Department of Health Facebook page posted a recall for all passengers traveling on Philippines Airline from Manila to Port Moresby on 31st of January and 4th of this month to call into NDOH and advise of their Health.

The post causing panic amongst PNG Facebook users.

Meanwhile in Parliament the first question was none other than the Coronavirus.

Immigration Minister Wesley Nukundj responding to the question with the same rhetoric that has been said in the past two weeks of measures in place at the airport and sea.

But for the land Border, Minister Nukundj stating Wutung Border has been re-opened.

Meanwhile, the former Foreign Affairs Minister and member for Wapenamanda concerned that the virus was not as deadly as other viruses like SARS, where mortality rates were much higher.

Health Minister, Jelta Wong, admitting that the Coronavirus mortality rates were quite low compared to other viruses in the past and stated the China was working hard to contain the virus.

Minister Wong expected to present a detailed report in Parliament tomorrow.

Minister Wong not mentioning anything on the call back, or why it was necessary.

This evening, The National Department of Health Acting Secretary, Dr Paison Dakulala responding to EMTV News query on the recall stated that it is part of process of screening to check on passengers after 14 days self-quarantine period.

“It is part of the process to check on passengers”

”we are just following up to ensure there are no loose ends”

Acting Secretary saying there is no need to panic and NDOH is only following standard procedures in place.

Dr Dakulala also stating that there is still no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in PNG.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari – EMTV News – Port Moresby