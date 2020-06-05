Food rations for affected communities in the Samarai Murua District has commenced distribution.

Samarai Murua MP Isi Henry Leonard says the State of Emergency has restricted movement of people and daily patterns of food sourcing.

The rations will be distributed out of Misima to smaller islands in the district.With the State of Emergency being extended for 14 days, the lockdown effect has significantly had its toll on remote areas of the country.

With the District purchasing basic food rations, District officers have begun distribution to island communities.

A Community leader says ordinary people have been affected with movement a restriction.Fishing and gardening has slow-down by most households

Basic food items like rice, flour and oil is hoping to relief most islanders.

The local MP and District Chief executive were also part of the distribution team to talk to locals and assess the situation

The district is also challenged by weather as it continues its efforts.

The food ration is part of the COVID 19 efforts.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby