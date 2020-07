Kagua Erave MP, Wesley Raminai was involved in a nasty car accident yesterday afternoon along the Hagen-Mendi road at Nebilyer in Western Highlands Province.

One man is confirmed to be dead and others including the MP are hospitalized.

Raminai is in a stable condition as of last night, after suffering from concussion.

He was brought to Kudjip Nazarene Hospital.

His driver is currently at Mt Hagen General Hospital with a chest injury.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.