June 23, 2020

News

Rainforest Expansion at Nature Park

by Lillian Keneqa331

Over 80 rainforest trees were planted in the Port Moresby Nature Park recently.

The Park’s five acres of rainforest is a safe haven for wildlife with the Nature Park’s conservation efforts.

This includes wildlife rescue and rehabilitation services that saves up to 100 animals per year that have been orphaned, injured, or surrendered by concerned citizens from market places or roadsides, or surrendered as unwanted pets.

PNG has the third largest rainforest in the world and it is everyone’s responsibility to recognize that this is their contribution to the world, to be the lungs of the earth.

Lillian Keneqa
Lillian Keneqa (pronounced KE-NE-YA) has a degree in Journalism & Public Relations , with a Minor in English Communication from the University of Papua New Guinea. She joined the News Department as a Journalist in December, 2017. When Lillian is not Journaling, she enjoys photography, graphic designing and traveling.

