One person has died and one sustained injuries following a night’s violence at Tokarara in the nation’s capital.

Junior Wilson, aged 25 from Okapa, Eastern Highlands province died from severe head injuries from a mob attack, and his friend, Jason Kilangkit sustained injuries to his right hand.

Police were called to the site this morning after angry residents blocked off the road, posing a risk for pedestrians and vehicles moving along that street.

Relatives of the deceased are calling on the warring party to bring forward the suspects involved in the killing and allow police to start work on the case.