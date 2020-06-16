CONTROLLER of the State of Emergency and Police Commissioner David Manning issued new emergency directions specifically on quarantine protocols for designated hotels.

Manning says all designated hotels and persons are to adhere to the quarantine direction and protocols put in place.

The government designated facilities or self-funded facilities are expected to report all breaches of non-compliance with the emergency directions issued.

He stated hotels that are no longer designated facilities shall not accept persons requiring to be quarantined. The hotel management should immediately inform any person booked to be quarantined at their hotel that they may no longer quarantine them from June 2 onwards and refer them to the National Operations Centre.

Police and members of the Correctional Services as well as hotel security will place 24-hour surveillance to ensure the integrity of the quarantine protocol is maintained.

Mr. Manning said if a person is suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms the hotel must contact the medical services and the COVID-19 team at the National Operations Centre.