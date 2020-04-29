PWDs Calling for Inclusiveness

With the ongoing provincial response towards COVID-19 in Morobe , Persons With Disabilities are calling for inclusiveness, especially through awareness.

A PWD in West Taraka , Philip Kaima, lost his right limb to diabetes a year ago.

He said it’s a struggle to get to central locations where awareness are being conducted.

He says the only way he has been keeping up to date with COVID-19 is through the radio.

Awareness programs are ongoing in Lae, however, little consideration is given to Persons With Disabilities according to President of the Morobe disabled agency, Benedict Hipom.

So far, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morobe through its Church Partnership Program, is facilitating awareness program for PWDs. The program will cover areas in Lae, including West Taraka.

The program, though, has been deferred to next month over logistical issues with item kits.

For now, people with disabilities like Philip will continue to tune in to the radio or get updates on COVID-19 from family members or guardians.

With the ongoing awareness into communities, consideration should be given to PWDs especially those with hearing, speech and vision impairment.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae