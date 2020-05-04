The impact of COVID-19 is causing permanent devastating impact among the vulnerable groups such as children and people with disabilities.

The elderly, children and people with disabilities have a much greater chance of contracting COVID-19 without sufficient support.

In a recent discussion with people with disabilities, they are calling on the government to be inclusive in COVID-19 awareness programs and isolation facilities.

PNG Assembly of Disabled Persons Co-Chairperson, Jacqueline Garoau says the government must ensure that voices of disabilities are heard.

Garoau said information must be targeted to suit the people living with disabilities and their different impairments.

Community Development Representative, David Nugi also highlighted there is a lack of inclusive awareness in the communities on COVID-19.

Disability Sector Coalition Rep, Ben Theodore further states the country needs a Disability Response team that can effectively help the vulnerable in the society.

He also called for inclusion of persons with disabilities in awareness programs in the country.