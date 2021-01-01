Puma renews sponsorship contract with Buk bilong Pikinini

Share the News











Puma Energy has announced today it will renew its contract with Buk Bilong Pikinini.

PUMA Energy will continue to supply fuel and lubricants for Buk bilong Pikinini to distribute books to children’s libraries established around the country.

PUMA Energy’s Country General Manager Hulala Tokome said: “It is pleasing to see the smiles on the children’s faces during the signing, because vulnerable children have been the centre and the reason behind BbP, developing programs to cover Early Childhood Education, Library services, school library re-establishment and book publishing.”

BbP Executive Officer Leanne Resson said BbP is grateful for the support they receive from donors such as PUMA Energy, which enables the organisation to provide the most children in PNG with an opportunity to become literate and to change their lives for the better.

“All children deserve the right to learn to read and write and we are privileged to work with PUMA Energy, which gives back to the communities where they operate,” she said.

“We greatly value Puma Energy’s continued support over the years which has helped us to distribute a much-needed supply of our School Library Kits to communities.

True in every sense of energising communities through Education”, she added.