Public Service Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report

by Rayon Lakingu12
The public service commission recently presented its 2019 annual report to the Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

PSC Chairman Apeo Fuata and Governor-General Bob Dadae

The annual report covers the period from January to December 2019 and entails the activities, achievements constraints, and recommendations of the commission.

PSC Chairman Apeo Fuata says a significant achievement of the commission is a Supreme Court decision that effectively restored PSC’s powers and functions.

These Functions include appointments, reappointments, suspensions, and revocation of appointments of Departmental Heads and Provincial Administrators.

The restoration of these powers and functions further revived the Assessment Division to perform its role without fear or favor.

This annual report is PSC’s 24th annual report presented to the Governor-General, with the commission now up to date with its annual reports to parliament.

