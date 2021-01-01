27 C
Port Moresby
May 17, 2021

News Southern

Public Servants to Vote

by Rayon Lakingu263
The Department of Personnel Management has issued a circular instruction for the release of Public Servants to cast their votes, during the Port Moresby By – Elections.

In the Circular, Secretary Sansan advised all heads of National Departments and Government Agencies to allow public servants to be released to exercise their democratic right.

As per the schedule issued by the Acting Electoral Commissioner, the Port Moresby North West By election will be a one day polling, which will be conducted on Wednesday the 2nd of June.

Sansan says public servants who reside in the Moresby North West electorate must be released on this date, to cast their votes at their respective polling stations.

She also reminded all public servants to adhere to and maintain all COVID-19 protocols when at the polling stations.

Graduated with a Bachelor in Arts, at University of Papua New Guinea, Major in Journalism and Public Relations and Minor in Political Science. Rayon is a new reporter with EMTV and is Interested in writing general stories. As a first time reporter in the media industry, he loves the challenges faced every day, and keen to learn more about the media, especially reporting for Television.

