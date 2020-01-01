Public Servants Graduates from PILAG

29 public servants from provincial administrations in the New Guinea Islands region graduated yesterday with a certificate in leadership and governance.

This is the third graduation under the scholarship agreement between the SP brewery Foundation and the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance.

The participants went through four weeks of training on various administrative and management courses.

The program aims to develop leadership capabilities of future leaders in the public service.

Chairman of SP brewery foundation Bart Philemon says the training comes at a time as the country faces immense challenges in service delivery to the people.

The program began in 2017 and hopes to cover all four regions in the country.