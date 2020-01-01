24.8 C
Port Moresby
July 11, 2020

Education Islands News

Public Servants Graduates from PILAG

by Edwin Fidelis34

29 public servants from provincial administrations in the New Guinea Islands region graduated yesterday with a certificate in leadership and governance.

This is the third graduation under the scholarship agreement between the SP brewery Foundation and the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance.

The participants went through four weeks of training on various administrative and management courses.

The program aims to develop leadership capabilities of future leaders in the public service.

Chairman of SP brewery foundation Bart Philemon says the training comes at a time as the country faces immense challenges in service delivery to the people.

The program began in 2017 and hopes to cover all four regions in the country.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

Related posts

PNG Power Target Lower Production Costs

EMTV Online

Election Petition for Enga

EMTV Online

West Taraka Road Repair Nearing Completion

Julie Badui-Owa
error: Content is protected !!