Public Accounts Committee Inquiries Suspended

All inquiries conducted by the Public Accounts Committee have been suspended as it halted its operations due to funding issues.

Chairman Sir John Pundari announced this saying court battles including the questioning of his position as the chairman are also issues contributing to the suspension of the committee.

Sir John says it is unfortunate as the good work of the Committee will be halted because of external forces.

Sir John was accompanied by his Deputy and Northern Governor Gary Juffa and Committee member and Bogia MP Robert Naguri when announcing the suspension of the Enquiries established by the Committee.

The Public Account Committee has extensively queried the systematic breakdown of the country’s Health Procurement system and distribution of medical drugs among others.

While many have praised their work, not all are on their side as they face an uphill battle with KPHL and were served court papers by businessman Sir Costas Constantinou recently.

Chairman Pundari however says the Committee is conscious of the reputation it has built-in querying the use and management of public funds and assets.

He says PAC is an extension of Parliament and a voice for the people.