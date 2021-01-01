Producing teachers to propel economic and social growth in the resource rich Western Province

Share the News











The St. Montfort Kiunga Teachers College in the North Fly Open Electorate of Western Province is a success story of how determined a district is to host a tertiary institution in developing and promoting integral human resource development of a resource rich province that is starting to experience change economically and socially due to vibrant and charismatic political leadership on the ground.

Vibrant North Fly MP Hon. James Donald was in Kiunga town last week to officially inspect the foundation work of the 8 in 1 lecture building initially carried out at the St. Montfort Kiunga Teachers College with initial funding made readily available for work to immediately commence by the North Fly District Development Authority(NFDDA) with support from the Western provincial government under the stable leadership of governor Hon. Ati Towo Yoto.

The strategic development of this impact project in the establishment of the St. Monfort Kiunga Teachers College has three (3) different phase of development.

The first term Opposition MP confirmed that the foundation work is already complete which includes landscaping, geo tech and other associated works.

Donald said that this was the first phase of the development of this impact project with the 8 in 1 lecture building taking shape with concrete slap applications and fabrication of steel frames.

“In the next few weeks the full structure lecture building should be up. All the final materials have been shipped via Kiunga arriving this week. By two months’ time it would have been fully completed depending on the weather conditions.” Donald said.

Donald elaborated that the second phase of the project has seen procurement work in progress for 2 level administration block, 2 x 3-bedroom standalone staff houses, 2 level 4 units x 3-bedroom staff houses, 2 x ablution facilities and fencing & utilities.

The visionary leader clarified that the third and final phase of the project are dormitories for male and female also on procurement with funding assistance from the Western provincial government.

“It’s not easy to deliver such projects on schedule in Western Province however we are always focused and striving thus ensuring progress is made.” said a determined Donald.

Donald concluded and said that the official launching of this impact project was done towards the end of last year (2020) with a frim focus set for first enrolment next year.

“Western Province needs a competent, quality and recognised teacher’s college to train and breed quality teachers to positively impact the lives of the generations of Western Province,” Donald said.

The concern leader said that his district and province need a teacher’s college as the increase in population has seen the need to increase the number of schools and teachers to adequately educated the future generations of Western Province.

“When the Ok Tedi Mine is gone, it is the human resource of Western Province that will sustainably sustain and plan positively for a bigger and better Western,” Donald emphasised.