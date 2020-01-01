Prima Smallgoods Commit K10,000 to Nature Park’s Christmas Event

Share the News











Prima Smallgoods has committed K10,000 to the Port Moresby Nature Park’s inaugural ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event.

Mr. Mai Ori, Regional Sales Manager said, Prima Smallgoods is delighted to partner with Port Moresby Nature Park and other event sponsors to put a smile and new lease of life, joy, and fun to the community, especially visitors who will attend the Parks’ organized Christmas events this festive period.

“We wish everyone a great time of enjoyment, fun, and laughter in a relaxing and peaceful environment that Nature Park provides,” adds Ori.

Port Moresby Nature Park CEO Ms. Michelle McGeorge thanked Prima Smallgoods for their support and says the Park is excited to host an event that aims to unite families, friends, and colleagues in the spirit of Christmas and of course bring with it the cheer and joy of the festive season.

“We are very excited to announce our ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event and would like to say a big thank you to Prima Smallgoods for supporting this event. What we have prepared for this year is going to be bigger than what we have ever done.

Thanks to the amazing support we are getting from our event sponsors like Prima Smallgoods, we are well on our way with preparations.” said Michelle McGeorge.

The official launch is set for this Friday the 13 of November, which will see the Park transformed into a spectacular hub of Christmas Wonderland.

The Nature Park will release more information about activities to anticipate throughout the festive season as preparations unfold.