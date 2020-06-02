25 C
Port Moresby
June 2, 2020

Prima Smallgoods renews Support to National Squad Athletes in Lae

Prima Smallgoods have renewed their support of Athletics with a monthly donation of meat products for National Squad Athletes based in Lae.

The athletes have continued training during the lockdown period with training consisting mostly of road running, medicine ball work, and the use of a home gym.

President Tony Green thanked Prima for their continuing support and extended thanks on behalf of the athletes to Robin Tarere (SCRUM) and to Mike Quinn President of the Morobe Agricultural Show Society.

