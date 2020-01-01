Preliminary Report into Plane Crash to be Out After 30 Days

A preliminary report into the plane crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby is expected to be issued after 30 days as required by the law.

However, initial investigations into the plane crash have confirmed that the left part of the plane caught fire.

Investigations Manager at the Accident Investigation Commission, Winston Martin confirmed this accident but said they were still in the infant stages of the investigation and can’t comment further.

He however said they will dig deeper into this to establish the cause and other factors surrounding this whole accident.

When EMTV news enquired with PNG Air Services to ask if they were aware of the presence of the plane in our air space before receiving the emergency distress signal, they declined to comment, instead referred us to PNGAIC.

Mr Martin from PNGAIC said all these will be part of their investigations into the crash.

Credit: Pictures supplied by Russel Saigomi