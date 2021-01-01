Pregnant teacher dies from complications after walking for kilometres

Share the News











A 27-year-old teacher has died from pregnancy complications after walking several kilometers from Josephstaal, Madang to the nearest truck stop to get help.

A local health worker, Patrick Angrai, frustrated by the lack of services and the deterioration of the Josephstaal road said the teacher’s life could have been saved if she had been transported quicker.

The woman was taken to Bogia Health Center and later to Madang’s Modilon Hospital but died on arrival.

In December last year, EMTV covered the plight of women and children affected by the deteriorated road.