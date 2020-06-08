A pre-school in Central Province has shared book donations with its sister schools in the 14 Mile area.

Rainbow Building Blocks, which was established this year, has already made a mark by sharing books and stationery donated by an Australian Donor Books for PNG Kids.

130 boxes were received and shared with other nearby schools in the lower Sogeri area.

Rouna Elementary, Iobuna Kouba Primary, and Fig Academy Schools were thankful for the books donated to them.

Founder of Rainbow building blocks, Salome Mon, was overwhelmed to share the books with its sister schools.

The three schools and their reps were present to receive the books and stationaries.