Pre-Entry Quarantine, Travel Restrictions And 60 Day Ban On Cruise Ships Among Measures Announced By PM

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, has announced a 60 day ban on cruise ships as well as prior 14 day quarantine and medical clearances for all travelers coming from Hong Kong, Singapore and other Asian ports including other high risk countries.



Overseas travel bans have also been placed on government workers while a separate ban has been imposed on traditional border crossers between Papua New Guinea, Australia, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.



“We have now banned traditional border crossers until further notice. Anyone found to be crossing those borders will be heavily penalized. The traditional border crossers are to refrain from travelling until further notice.”



James Marape, outlined the measures at midday, following a meeting with key ministers and agency heads.



“Port Moresby International airport is the only airport for international entry. It will remain this way for commercial flights and charter flights. Any Passengers coming from China, South Korea, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran must present to Air Niugini, medical evidence of a 14 day quarantine.”



The PM said Papua New Guinea has benefited greatly from rigid control measures in surrounding countries like Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. But the government is tightening its efforts to prepare as part of preventative measures.



Four regional Sea ports, will remain open and there are no internal travel restrictions at this stage.



Meanwhile, a 32 bed facilitiy at 6 mile in Port Moresby has been allocated to deal with the potential Coronavirus threat and additional support is being drawn from the World Bank and the WHO.