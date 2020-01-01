26 C
PPE Issued to PNGDF Personnel

Pandemic Controller David Manning issued 200,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to the Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel at the National Control Centre in Port Moresby yesterday.

Mr. Manning said that it was very important to protect front line workers.

Manning hopes to secure more PPE’s for police and Correctional Service as well in the coming days.

The mask and hand sanitizers will be distributed among members of the PNG Defense Force.

The PPE’s and sanitizers are specifically for security forces engaged by the National Command Centre and those deployed around the country.

