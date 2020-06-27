A post-mortem conducted on late Jenelyn Kennedy revealed that she died from head injuries and bruises to her internal organs due to direct blunt force trauma to her head and body.

This was revealed at the conclusion of a four-hour post-mortem conducted by Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Pathologist Doctor Seth Fose yesterday.

The post-mortem conducted at the Funeral Home at Erima was to determine late Jenelyn’s cause of death.

Dr. Fose in an interview after the post-mortem said the cause of death was from Head Injury & bruises to internal organs.

Dr. Fose added that blunt force injury is defined as an injury resulting from an impact with a blunt object, one that does not possess any sharp edges.

The late Jenelyn died on Tuesday morning and her body was dropped off at Port Moresby General Hospital Emergency Ward by three men in a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

News of her brutal murder was posted on social media by Dr. Sam who detailed the injuries on social media.

Jenelyn is a mother of two from Gulf and Australia who suffered five long years of torture and abuse at the hands of her partner, Boship Kaiwi who was charged for Kennedy’s murder.

Following her brutal death, her family called a press conference and spoke of how their daughter eloped in 2015 after meeting Kaiwi.

She was only in grade seven at Eki Vaki Primary School.

In the years she lived with Kaiwi, her close friend, and baby sitter Rachel Ipang- revealed that she faced countless assaults from Kaiwi who sometimes tied her up with chains and beats her up.

Ipang said in the recent beatings that caused her life, she was tortured from last Saturday to Tuesday this week, thought a medical doctor was called in to examine her injuries, no alarms were raised about the brutal assault.

The brutal assault had sparked numerous concerns on the increase in domestic violence cases reported in the country.

Three weeks ago the video of a brutal assault on Debbie Kaore stirred up more debate on domestic violence against women.

Kaiwi has been charged with Wilful Murder and remains in police custody.