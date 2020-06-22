Papua New Guinea’s only internationally welfare-accredited zoo in the Pacific Region celebrated its eighth anniversary.

Port Moresby Nature Park is one of PNG’s leading recreational spaces inspiring through education the guardianship of PNG’s unique natural environment.

Last year, Nature Park was officially recognized by the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia as an accredited zoo.

Park CEO Michelle McGeorge said, “ Eight years on, we are ever more focused on our vision and mission in protecting the biodiversity of Papua New Guinea and are extremely proud of the work we do in connecting people and nature through; Recreation, Education and Conservation.”

Ms. McGeorge said, “Together with the dedicated Nature Park family of employees, we will strive to further implement our strategic vision of the park in the coming years”.

The Park is open every day with a number of additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, along with ensuring proper social distancing practices and promoting of washing of hands & importance of self-sanitization at public spaces.

As a registered charitable organization, Port Moresby Nature Park derives 70% of its income through visitation and local business support.

Ms. McGeorge added, “Nature Park remained optimistic throughout the last few months of the SOE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the dramatic decrease in visitation has put financial pressure on us. In light of this, the Nature Park with the help of Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia has set up a public appeal via www.GoFundMe.com under “Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Appeal”

Individual donations to the Appeal can be made through either direct deposit to the Park’s BSP Bank account: Port Moresby Nature Park, A/c 1007071564, BSB 088202 with the reference “Wildlife Appeal” or by a direct donation made at the Nature Park’s gift shop.

