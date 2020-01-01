Port Moresby General Hospital Receives Boost

Share the News











The Chinese Government has donated medical equipment to the Port Moresby General Hospital’s Surgical Ward.

The Equipment arrived in Port Moresby early this year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the handover was delayed until today.

These medical equipment are worth over K170, 000.

The donation includes surgical instruments such as infusion pumps, syringe pumps, and many more.

These instruments will be used for operations in urology, thoracic surgery, obstetrics & gynecology, including the care of patients before, during, and after surgeries.

The donation is made under the framework of the ‘Cooperation Agreement on the Second Round of Partnership-Hospital Assistance’ signed in May last year between the National Government and China.

The purpose of this framework:

to further promote the development of minimally invasive techniques in urology, obstetrics & gynecology;

to promote the development of cardiac valve replacement; and

to provide chemotherapy drugs for patients in the country.

Port Moresby General Hospital’s CEO Dr. Molumi when speaking at the handover ceremony today thanked the Chinese Government for their continuous support to the hospital’s surgical ward.

Besides this donation, the Chinese government will also send a Chinese medical team made up of consulting doctors and support staff to assist PNG Medical Workers.

“This is part of the Chinese government on-going support where every two years, a medical team is sent to PNG to assist our medical workers,” explained Dr. Molumi.