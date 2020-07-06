26 C
Port Moresby
July 6, 2020

Highlands News News Bulletin

Porgera Mine Secure

by EMTV Online726

Owner of Porgera Mine, Barrick Niugini Limited has put to rest rumors that illegal miners gained entry to the mine last week.

Barrick in a statement said the Porgera mine site is secured although a group of people tried to gain entry to the mine site area on Thursday last week.

The company reported that a group of people attempted to enter a part of the mine but were turned back by the mine security and police and have not returned to the area.

The situation was diffused quickly and effectively by police although the motive for the action taken by the people is not known.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Kua: Explain Import Exemption

EMTV Online

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd visits PNG

EMTV Online

World Toilet Day encourages hygienic practices

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!