Owner of Porgera Mine, Barrick Niugini Limited has put to rest rumors that illegal miners gained entry to the mine last week.

Barrick in a statement said the Porgera mine site is secured although a group of people tried to gain entry to the mine site area on Thursday last week.

The company reported that a group of people attempted to enter a part of the mine but were turned back by the mine security and police and have not returned to the area.

The situation was diffused quickly and effectively by police although the motive for the action taken by the people is not known.