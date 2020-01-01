Porgera Mine Convoy Restrained

A convoy of vehicles travelling from the mine to the Port of Lae has been prevented by the police from leaving Porgera.

Barrick in a statement said a convoy of 15 trucks carrying 3rd-party-owned equipment that had been leased by the mine, but was now being repatriated to its owners following the cessation of the was ordered by police at Maiap to return to the mine site on the afternoon of Saturday 1 August.

It was stated that the equipment being transported included drilling equipment, and power generators and related power equipment owned by Aggreko Australia.

The company notes that neither the trucks nor their cargo are assets owned by either the Porgera Joint Venture or Barrick Niugini Limited, and further stated that there is no legal basis for them to be prevented from being transported for the purpose of being returned to their owners.

The movement of equipment was done conforming to a court order of 17th July. The court although restraining the company from moving equipment out from the mine, it also pointed out clearly that any third-part equipment that’s been leased can be returned to the owner. Barrick therefore stated that the restraint on convoy movement appeared to have been done in direct contravention of that order.

The company has called for the convoy to be allowed to leave Porgera for the purpose of transporting the 3rd-party-owned equipment to Lae.

Barrick also revealed its intentions to urgently raise the issue of the contravention of the court order with relevant authorities, and take all steps necessary to protect its legal rights and obligations with respect to dealing with company assets, and the assets of its business suppliers.

Photo Credit: Photo taken from a post by Stu Art Stucy Bee in the Porgera Mine 2019 Renegotiation Page.