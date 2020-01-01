Porgera Mediation Halted

Mediation between Barrick Niugini Limited and the State has been put on hold.

Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kadakasi ordered for the mediation to be held at a later date after the Defendant (state) indicated their intention to dismiss the mediation orders made last week.

Justice Kandakasi further ordered the Defendants to file their application by close of business today and advised that the matter will return to court on Thursday.

There are applications pending before the court, filed by the defendants seeking to preserve the assets of the mine and for the courts to dismiss the case by Barrick citing abuse of court process.

Solicitor General, Tauvasa Tanuvasa said that there are five applications that are pending, but it’s for the respective defendants to reveal as the matter progresses.

Other Defendants in the case are the Mineral Resources Authority and Mineral Resources Enga.