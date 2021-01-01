Porebada Village Revives Outrigger Canoe Racing

Share the News











After almost a decade of absence, outrigger canoe sailing made a comeback on the waters of Porebada village on the outskirts of Port Moresby.

On Saturday (01.05.21) the village hosted its first major canoe sailing competition.

The race committee Lohia Gari explains that canoe racing was Porebada’s main sporting event back in 2004/2005.

A total of seven outrigger canoes took part in the race.

Wani-mix crew came out victors, followed by race host and sponsors Saubolo in second place and Noshanty in third.

More major racing events are expected in the coming months.