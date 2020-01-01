Popular Korean animation series ‘Pororo the Little Penguin’ to be aired by EMTV

Share the News











A Popular Korean animation TV series for Kids ‘Pororo the Little Penguin’ will be broadcasted for the first time in PNG on EMTV starting September 7, 2020.

This made possible through a Partnership between EMTV and the Republic of Korea through its Embassy.

‘Pororo the Little Penguin’ series revolves around adventures of Pororo and his friends who live in a snowy village.

The program will be aired on EMTV’s Kids Kona program starting September 7th.

The TV series has enjoyed popularity in about 120 countries, and this time EMTV will broadcast ‘Pororo the Little Penguin’ and ‘Pororo Sing-Along’ series in English Monday through to Friday from 3:30 pm to 4 pm on EMTV’s Kids Kona Show.

EMTV’s Head of Programming and Scheduling Tau Gima says EMTV is excited to air the TV Series.

“The show is an interactive show with a colouring competition which will run at the end of every month,” says Gima.

Viewers are invited to participate by downloading colour-in sheets on EMTV Kids Kona Facebook page, colouring and sending them to EMTV by email or post at:

10 Winners will be announced at the end of each month. They will receive a Pororo package including a backpack, a water bottle, a stamp, a sketchbook, and coloured pencils.

Korean Ambassador Kymgu Kang hopes Pororo will become a new good friend to PNG Kids and the partnership strengthens the cultural bridge between Korea and PNG.