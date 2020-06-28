The Port Moresby Rugby Football League Administration has reiterated that they are ready to commence their competition.

Administrator of POMRFL Meke Maino gave a run -through of the competition’s Standard Operating Procedures.

He said the competition must not have further delay as it will cause a disruption in the revised draw and should start on the 12th of July 2020 as planned.

The Port Moresby Rugby Football League is expected to provide the essentials like temperature checks and hand sanitizers for their players and officials.

Mr Maino says they will also set up tents at designated areas for player checkups and also have trained personnel to monitor those present on game day.

Meke says they have the best asset in the chairman of POMRFL Dr James Naipao who is a specialist Ear, Nose and Throat doctor.

The Standard Operating Procedure written by Dr James Naipao also states that teams will play their matches and move on allowing for limited crowd numbers on the field.

Maino urged all affiliate clubs and officials to prepare for the 12th of July which is their starting date to prevent further delays.