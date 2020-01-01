Pomat’s Application Dismissed

Share the News











National Speaker, Job Pomat’s Application for Leave to be an intervener in the National Pandemic Act challenge has been dismissed by the Supreme Court today.

Justice David Hartshorn refused Pomat’s Application stating that the applicant, Opposition Leader Belden Namah did not name the Speaker as someone whose interest will be affected by the application of the Law.

Pomat filed the application for leave on 30th September with the intention to explain to the courts on the issue of whether or not the Pandemic Act was properly passed by the Parliament.

However, the Supreme Court refused his application this afternoon on grounds that it was not satisfied that Pomat had an interest in the matter.

The date for the substantive matter is yet to be set by the courts.