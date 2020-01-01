25 C
Port Moresby
November 6, 2020

Featured News

Pomat’s Application Dismissed

by Theckla Gunga554
Share the News

National Speaker, Job Pomat’s Application for Leave to be an intervener in the National Pandemic Act challenge has been dismissed by the Supreme Court today.

Justice David Hartshorn refused Pomat’s Application stating that the applicant, Opposition Leader Belden Namah did not name the Speaker as someone whose interest will be affected by the application of the Law.

Pomat filed the application for leave on 30th September with the intention to explain to the courts on the issue of whether or not the Pandemic Act was properly passed by the Parliament.

However, the Supreme Court refused his application this afternoon on grounds that it was not satisfied that Pomat had an interest in the matter.

The date for the substantive matter is yet to be set by the courts.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Lae Journalist Assaulted

Lucy Kopana

Isolated Engan Village Gets New Road

EMTV Online

Kokoda Track to be repaired

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!