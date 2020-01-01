27 C
POM Women’s Softball Announces Winners

by EMTV Online49

The Port Moresby Women’s Softball Association successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting for 2020 on Sunday 26th July in Port Moresby.                       

Due to COVID-19 and continuous lock down, the association has declared the winners of season 2019-2020 based on the association ground rules.

They are United Sisters Softball Club for the A-grade and Bears Softball Club for the B-grade.

The presentation will be done when all necessary information is collected from the season statistics.

The AGM determined that all 2020 plans including the National Championships have been cancelled and the association now looks to start the new season if the green light is given by the Pandemic Committee, in September later this year.

