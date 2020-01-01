POM Nature Park Receives Recognition from TripAdvisor

Share the News











Port Moresby Nature Park has received recognition as PNG’s Outstanding Attraction in the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award-Winner by TripAdvisor.

The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, with award winners known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback.

Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor Award, Kanika Soni said although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements.

This award officially places Port Moresby Nature Park in the top 10% of tourism attractions around the world.