Port Moresby General Hospital welcomed new hospital staff today.

The new recruits include 88 nurses, 6 doctors, and 20 Infections Control staff.

Most of the nurses have recently graduated from respective nursing colleges throughout the country.

CEO of Port Moresby General Hospital Dr. Paki Molumi said the recruitment is vital so that the hospital continues to provide normal service.

The ceremony was held at the hospital and Health Minister Jelta Wong was also present at the small ceremony.