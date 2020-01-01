POM Archdiocese Issues Safety Measures for Churchgoers

As Papua New Guinea continues to see a rapid increase in the number of COVID- 19 positive cases, especially in the nation’s capital of Port Moresby, the Archdiocese of Port Moresby is making it their responsibility to make sure directives from the National Control Centre for COVID are adhered to.

As part of the church’s responsibility and contribution towards the response to fight the deadly disease, the Archbishop of Port Moresby has issued special directives for daily churchgoers.

The following protocol measures are to be observed at all times during Eucharistic masses and celebrations;

Only 50 people to attend mass, both daily and on Sundays; mandatory also for those attending marriages and first Holy Communion as well as for spiritual gatherings;

Baptism is suspended, only for persons in danger of death;

No Confirmation this year;

mandatory mask-wearing and physical distancing to be observed;

the anointing of the sick are to be given to those in danger of death;

the sign of peace is to be observed by waving, nodding, bowing, or giving a smile to avoid physical contact;

Preparation of Sacraments can be done with strict observance of health protocols and

the reception of the Holy Communion is only by hand.

All these precautious measures must be practised to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus in public areas like churches.