Polling for Goroka By-Election Deferred

Polling for Goroka by-election scheduled to have been conducted today has been deferred to this Thursday the 24th of September.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai announced this following a petition by 21 candidates, who called for a delay to address several issues and what they called allegations.

One of the allegations they claim is the printing of extra ballot papers by a printing shop in Goroka. Sinai assured the candidates that the official ballot papers have serial numbers and security features that cannot be copied.

He also responded to a separate petition by former Goroka MP, Bire Kimisopa, questioning the use of cameras at the polling stations.

Sinai said the cameras will not interfere with voter privacy as they will be installed to monitor the polling station, to capture instances of election malpractice or violence.

This is being trialed as part of the police security management during elections, and will be used in future elections if successful.