Polling for Bougainville General Elections 2020 Commence Next Week

In less than a week, Bougainvillians will be electing new leaders into the region’s 4th House of Representatives (BHOR).

As the campaign period nears the end, polling for the Bougainville General Elections 2020 is set to start next week, on the 12th of August.

Bougainville Electoral Commissioner George Manu confirmed that polling for outside centers will take place in 6 provinces; NCD, Morobe, Madang, Eastern Highlands, East, and West New Britain.

25 candidates are vying for the president’s seat in this year’s election. Other seats include the constituencies, women’s, and ex-combatant seats for the North, Central, and South Bougainville districts.

Polling for outside centers will end on the 18th of August, while polling on Bougainville will continue until the 21st.

The Bougainville election this year is being considered significant because these leaders voted in will be negotiating with the National government, to determine Bougainville’s political future following the referendum last year, according to Commissioner Manu.