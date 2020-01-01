Police Woman Charged

Share the News











A policewoman in Lorengau charged for aiding the escape of a man convicted for armed robbery has appeared before the Lorengau Committal Court.

27-year-old Sharon Wamuni from Numangua village in the Ambunti Drekikia District of East Sepik Province is accused of unlocking the cells on 27th September 2020 and allowed convicted prisoner Job Pobress to fetch water.

The convict however escaped and the female officer failed to report the matter.

Pobress was recently convicted by the Lorengau National Court to serve a jail term of five years and two months.

Manus Police Commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said Wanumi’s failure to report the matter led to her arrest.

“She is currently on a 21-day suspension, most of these escapes from police cells are facilitated by police officers,” Yapu said.

Yapu is encouraging his officers to carry out their duties with integrity and honesty without fear or favour.