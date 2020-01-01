29 C
Crime News

Police Woman Charged

by Theckla Gunga362
A policewoman in Lorengau charged for aiding the escape of a man convicted for armed robbery has appeared before the Lorengau Committal Court.

27-year-old Sharon Wamuni from Numangua village in the Ambunti Drekikia District of  East Sepik Province is accused of unlocking the cells on 27th September 2020 and allowed convicted prisoner Job Pobress to fetch water.

The convict however escaped and the female officer failed to report the matter.

Pobress was recently convicted by the Lorengau National Court to serve a jail term of five years and two months.

Manus Police Commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said Wanumi’s failure to report the matter led to her arrest.

“She is currently on a 21-day suspension, most of these escapes from police cells are facilitated by police officers,” Yapu said.

Yapu is encouraging his officers to carry out their duties with integrity and honesty without fear or favour.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

