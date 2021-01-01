Police reinforcement arrive in Alotau

Share the News











Police reinforcement from Port Moresby is now in Alotau Town to assist the Alotau police to restore peace and normalcy.

A once peaceful town was under siege by criminals since last night.

Reports on ground say, around 7pm, criminals walked through the town and started looting shops and destroying properties.

Police intervened, which resulted in a massive gun battle with the criminals.

Acting Divisional Commander for Southern Region, Chief Inspector Rigga Neggi said from reports he got, to distract police, the criminals went to the barracks and burnt down the houses.

14 families are now homeless.

They are seeking refuge at the Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, Member for Alotau Charles Abel has said he will request for a state of emergency to be declared for Alotau.