There is a need to make time to consult with those who have gone before us and reflect on the time and effort put into building a democratic island nation together.

Words wisely spoken by the Head for Police, David Manning at his official Commissioners Parade yesterday at the Bomana Police Training College yesterday.

The parade is one of the Constabulary’s oldest legacies in officially welcoming the appointment of a new police commissioner.

Considered one of the most important traditional events of the organization, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Commissioners Parade is where members of the force officially welcome and acknowledge the appointment of the new police commissioners.

And given the day and age of technology, the constabulary tends to lose track of the core values and what the organization should stand for.

Confident that the constabulary has the discipline and drive to persevere and adapt to change and be relevant in a changing world.

The commissioner, also currently wearing the hat as the State of Emergency Controller, adjustments had to take effect immediately to cater to the impact of the COVID- 19. This also included a major shift of focus for the constabulary.

Commending the constabulary on its call of duty during the COVID- 19.

With organizations around the world trailing new ways to keep COVID-19 at bay, the RPNGC is doing its best as well in the same context.