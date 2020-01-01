28 C
Police Impersonator Arrested and Charged

by Edwin Fidelis

A 31-year-old male police impersonator was arrested and charged by police in Rabaul for willful murder he committed in 2018.

Following lengthy investigations, the arrest was finally made this week.

The suspect, Salias Mila from Matupit Village in Rabaul District committed the crime while pretending to be a police officer attending to a complaint.

Provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali says the suspect, under false pretense, attended to a complaint at Burma on the outskirts of Rabaul where he apprehended a man.

The man was severely beaten and died a few hours later whilst in police custody.

PPC Tabali says police investigations are continuing into the matter and the regular police officer who was involved in engaging the civilian would be dealt with accordingly.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

